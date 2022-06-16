Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Maine

Maine senator proposes electric vehicles for the department of defense

US military can play a role in reducing carbon emissions

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Maine's independent senator has proposed that the U.S. military play a role in reducing carbon emissions by converting some vehicles to electricity.

Sen. Angus King's bill calls for transitioning the non-tactical fleet of the U.S. Department of Defense to electric and other zero-emission vehicle types. King said his proposal would require three quarters of non-tactical vehicles purchased by the department to be electric or zero-emission and made in the U.S.

Non-tactical vehicles include cars, vans and some trucks. The defense department is the world's largest institutional consumer of petroleum and causes more than half of the U.S. government's greenhouse gas emissions, King said.

THESE ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARE CHEAPER TO OWN THAN GAS ONES NOW

Portland, Cumberland, Augusta news

The department of defense may be getting new vehicles soon thanks to a senator from Maine.  (Fox News)

King sits on the Senate's armed services and energy and natural resources committees. He said his proposal "would be a significant step to reduce greenhouse gases, increase the resiliency of our national defense, and invest in America’s electric vehicle manufacturing."

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY TO SPEND $3 BILLION ON BATTERY PRODUCTION TO MEET BIDEN'S ELECTRIC VEHICLE GOAL