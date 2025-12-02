Gas prices drop below $3 nationwide as Trump says $2 gas within reach

Americans are seeing relief at the pump as the national average for regular gas fell to $2.99 on Monday, AAA reported — the first time prices have dipped below $3 in more than four years.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says that drop isn’t a coincidence, arguing on FOX Business’ "Kudlow" that "nothing’s better than saving money" at a time when families are struggling with costs.

"Every week you fill up your gas tank, you got more money in your pocket to buy your kids presents and pay your bills," Wright said. "This is what happens when the American public elects a president who cares about their pocketbook, cares about American people and not special interests or the climate crazies or whatever the interest [is] the Democrats are trying to appease. President Trump's just focused on the American consumer."

"Imagine if [Kamala] Harris had won the election, where would gasoline prices be today? How would American consumers feel?" he asked. "Those are political choices. They're not unfortunate facts. They're political choices to make energy expensive."

EXPERT SAYS ENERGY ABUNDANCE WILL ‘REBALANCE’ AMERICA AS DEMAND HITS RECORD HIGHS NATIONWIDE

The energy leader's comments came one day before America's national average price for a gallon of gas slid just below $3 for the first time since May 2021, according to AAA.

States with gas prices in the lowest range of $2.40 to $2.67 include Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi. States facing the highest prices — $3.20 to $4.54 — include Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, California, Arizona, Alaska and Hawaii.

"We're gonna be, I think, at $2 a gallon. We could even crack that at some point. I'd love to do it," President Donald Trump said of the national average gas price during a press conference Tuesday. "We could do it more easily if we weren't building up the Strategic [Petroleum Reserve], which Biden emptied out."

"They virtually brought it down to the lowest level, I believe, in history," Trump continued. "But our prices now for energy … for gasoline are really low. Electricity's coming down, and when that comes down, everything comes down."

The last time U.S. gas prices were this low, the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack had taken place, the Biden administration had just begun its Afghanistan withdrawal and COVID-19 vaccines were becoming widely available.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sec. Wright insisted that work is underway to continue boosting domestic oil and gas supply.

"We will see increasing production in the next six to 12 months out of the Gulf of America. And if you look carefully at the oil production data in the U.S., as a whole right now, it's almost a million barrels a day higher than it was 12 months ago," he pointed out. "So even with low oil prices, we're seeing more development. Just common sense is back in town."