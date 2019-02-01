Search

Exxon Mobil 4Q profit tops expectations on strong crude oil output

EarningsReuters

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on the New York attorney general suing ExxonMobil alleging the company defrauded shareholders by downplaying the risk of climate change regulations to its business.video

NY lawsuit against Exxon a shakedown?

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on the New York attorney general suing ExxonMobil alleging the company defrauded shareholders by downplaying the risk of climate change regulations to its business.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday reported a quarterly profit that topped analysts' estimates, pushing it shares up nearly 3 percent in premarket trading as its oil and natural gas output rose slightly on a year-over-year basis.

Continue Reading Below

The company's fourth-quarter net income fell to $6 billion, or $1.41 a share, from $8.38 billion a year ago, as margins weakened in its crude, chemicals and refining operations.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM ...

However, analysts had forecast a $1.18 a share profit excluding one-time items, according to data from Refinitiv.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION75.60+2.32+3.17%

Exxon's oil equivalent production rose to just over 4 million barrels per day, up from 3.9 million bpd in the same period the year prior. The company said its output in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale basin, rose 90 percent over a year ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods credited the better than expected results to the company optimizing its operations across the board, in remarks broadcast on CNBC.