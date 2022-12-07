Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Renewable Energy

European energy firms capture most leases in California offshore wind auction

Europe wins right to develop US offshore wind energy in California for $757.1 million

close
FOX Business’ Kelly O’Grady speaks to Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten on wind power’s land space and efficiency issues. video

Biden admin proposes offshore wind energy leases while ignoring its ‘problems’: Expert

FOX Business’ Kelly O’Grady speaks to Fraser Institute Senior Fellow Cornelis van Kooten on wind power’s land space and efficiency issues.

The Biden administration's sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European developers seeking a foothold in the domestic industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean.

Winners of the five leases were primarily divisions of European energy companies that are already developing projects in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Image 1 of 3

The Block Island wind farm, from Montauk Point, on Long Island, New York, on April 16, 2021. (Photo by Mark Harrington/Newsday RM via Getty Images) | Getty Images

The winners included Norway's Equinor ASA, Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Germany's RWE AG, Ocean Winds, which is a joint venture between France's Engie and Portugal's EDP Renewables, and U.S. developer Invenergy LLC.

MACRON IS RIGHT, BIDEN'S ENERGY POLICY HAS SEVERAL 'GLITCHES': NICK LORIS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
EQNR EQUINOR ASA 35.98 +0.01 +0.04%
RWEOY RWE AG 44.28 +0.03 +0.07%
NKW.H n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.
ENGIY ENGIE SA 15.21 +0.04 +0.26%
EDRVF EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA 22.85 +0.49 +2.19%

The auction, which began on Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday, is part of the administration's plan to put wind turbines along every U.S. coastline to tackle climate change and create jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP