Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices

Truck drivers told Fox News they're struggling to make money as diesel prices surge amid a worsening shortage.

"You're really not making the money you were making before," Chris, a Las Vegas-based truck driver, told Fox News. "You're barely getting by right now."

"The only people that will survive are the bigger companies," he continued. "The smaller ones won't make it."

The U.S. had only 25 days of reserve diesel supply as of Oct. 14, a low not seen since 2008, the Energy Information Administration reported this week. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Bloomberg TV the depleted reserve is "unacceptably low" and that "all options are on the table" to address the situation.

"We literally work for peanuts right now and nobody can say anything," Kosma, who owns his own trucking company said. "I don't think there's anybody looking out for us."

A gallon of diesel fuel on the West Coast averaged $5.81 on Oct. 31, up $1.49 from a year prior, according to the EIA.

"They can lower the price," Chris said. "They can release oil reserves."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report