Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

Dems' Inflation Reduction Act will have 'very little' impact on gas prices: Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates President weighs in, calling consumer response the reason why oil prices are now falling

close
Lipow Oil Associates president Andy Lipow discusses how energy taxes in the new spending bill will affect consumers on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Inflation Reduction Act will have 'very little' impact on gas prices: Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates president Andy Lipow discusses how energy taxes in the new spending bill will affect consumers on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow weighed in on the Inflation Reduction Act and foreign affairs, Monday, arguing that Saudi Arabia insulted the U.S. and the European Union with its paltry oil increase, and telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that the consumer response is now causing oil to fall to pre-Russian invasion of Ukraine levels.

ANDY LIPOW: …It really was an insult to not only the United States, but to the European Union as well in order to temper the energy crisis that we’ve seen rise over the last couple of months. Now we’re seeing that the consumer is responding with demand destruction and oil prices are now falling. Crude oil is below its pre- Russia invasion of Ukraine level. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 7: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives the thumbs up as he leaves the Senate Chamber after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on August 7, 2022. (Photo by Shuran Huang for Th ((Photo by Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

AS BIDEN ASKS SAUDIS FOR OIL HELP, US ENERGY REPS SAY THEY'RE TIRED OF 'VILIFICATION'

It appears gasoline demand is off 3% compared to this time last year and we’re also seeing demand destruction in other parts of the world, where they simply can’t afford the high price of energy and you see rolling power blackouts in Pakistan, requests to reduce demand in Bangladesh…

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Lipow Oil Associates president addresses new concerns over U.S. oil production after Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Saudi Arabia pushed US consumers to respond with 'demand destruction': Andy Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates president addresses new concerns over U.S. oil production after Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'