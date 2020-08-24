Expand / Collapse search
Oil

Crude oil prices rise as storms zero in on Gulf of Mexico: report

Production shut down at rigs as pair of storms head to Louisiana, Texas

The Schork Group principal Stephen Schork discusses the price of oil and what it means for the economy. video

Wall Street is back in the oil market: Stephen Schork

The Schork Group principal Stephen Schork discusses the price of oil and what it means for the economy.

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices rose on Monday as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, and on coronavirus optimism after U.S. regulators approved the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

Brent futures LCOc1 had gained 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $44.44 a barrel by 0634 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.43 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts had risen early on Monday.

On Sunday, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, forcing energy companies to pull workers from offshore platforms and shut down oil output.

2 TROPICAL STORMS A POTENTIAL DOUBLE THREAT TO US GULF COAST

Producers had shut 58% of the Gulf’s offshore oil output and 45% of natural gas supply on Sunday. The region accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil production and 5% of U.S. natural gas output.

“Crude prices rose as double trouble in the Atlantic could lead to huge disruptions with oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

Oil rig and support vessel on offshore area. Blue clear sky, sea

“Oil’s gains, however, are likely to be muted as virus uncertainty continues to weigh on the crude demand outlook.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed FDA authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing the agency of impeding the rollout of vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.

Also supporting prices was a report by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil powers, including Russia, that countries in the OPEC+ group that pumped above supply targets from May to July will need to slash output by over a million barrels per day for two months to compensate.

Acting as a check on further price gains, the U.S. oil and natural rig count increased this week for the first time since March, with energy firms adding the most oil rigs in seven months, as shale producers start drilling again.