Wyoming state board votes to cancel wind leases in two counties

The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners voted 3–2 on Feb. 5 to begin canceling controversial wind leases tied to the Pronghorn and Sidewinder projects in the eastern part of the state.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the Pronghorn project involves state land in Converse County, while the Sidewinder project is located in Niobrara County.

Both leases were approved by the state board in April 2025 but have faced months of opposition from local residents and landowners.

The outlet said state Auditor Kristi Racines, Secretary of State Chuck Gray and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder supported the motions to begin unwinding the wind leases, while Gov. Mark Gordon and state Treasurer Curt Meier opposed the action.

In a statement following the vote, Gray said he believed the board was acting within its authority after a court found the original lease approval unlawful.

"I continue to oppose these woke wind leases because they're wrong for Wyoming and are inconsistent with the fiduciary duty of the board," he said.

"As the only member of the State Board of Land Commissioners to vote against this boondoggle wind proposal when it originally came before the board last April, I know that the people of Converse and Niobrara Counties have been anxiously awaiting resolution to this issue," Gray added.

Many residents who offered public comment at the meeting in the Capitol Complex Auditorium in Cheyenne raised concerns about the long-term impacts of large-scale wind development on wildlife, water resources and property values.

Others focused on water use and infrastructure, arguing the projects could strain local water supplies and disrupt existing land uses, while several speakers criticized what they described as a lack of transparency and shifting project plans.

"There’s not been a lot of transparency in this whole thing. That’s been one of our complaints," said one man at the more than six-hour meeting.