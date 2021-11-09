Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Resorts

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to step down in January

Maddox took the helm at Wynn in February 2018

close
Steve Wynn steps down video

Steve Wynn steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

Steve Wynn steps down

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox will step down at the end of January and hand over the reins to executive Craig Billings, the casino operator said on Tuesday.

Las Vegas, Nevada - January 19, 2011: Working round-the-clock modern Vegas hotels and casinos Wynn and Encore in Las Vegas, Nevada. (iStock / iStock)

Billings, who joined Wynn Resorts as its finance chief in 2017, most recently served as the head of Wynn Interactive, the company's 72%-owned unit housing its U.S. online sports betting and gaming business.

JUDGE DISMISSES HARASSMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST WYNN RESORTS

Billings will also become a board member.

BOSTON - SEPTEMBER 19: Casino magnate Steve Wynn held meetings in Boston on Friday, September 19, 2014. (Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Maddox took the helm at Wynn in February 2018 after founder Steve Wynn resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This has not been an easy decision. I am leaving a company that I love and that's full of people I admire," Maddox said.

Las Vegas, NV, USA - June 29th, 2009 - View down Las Vegas Strip with Encore and Wynn casino. Holding numerous hotel awards, the Encore-Wynn complex is the world's seventh-largest hotel with 4,750 rooms.

"But I believe now is the right time for me and for the business."