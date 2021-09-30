Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Inflation may remain elevated, says White House economic adviser

Inflation may run around 4% for 2021

close
A 'Mornings with Maria' panel with Dennis Gartman, Ryan Payne and Mike Hanson discusses oil prices, the Fed and market investments. video

Inflation, rising prices pose upside risks to the market

A 'Mornings with Maria' panel with Dennis Gartman, Ryan Payne and Mike Hanson discusses oil prices, the Fed and market investments.

At least one White House economic adviser sees inflation lasting longer than the Biden administration thought it would be creating headwinds for the U.S. economic recovery.

Jared Bernstein told FOX Business he sees inflation ending around 4% this year but settling back down to 2.3% in 2022. The catch: He cannot say when that will happen and believes we might see elevated inflation into the middle of next year. 

For Bernstein, the number-one issue causing prices to rise is the supply chain disruptions that have plagued businesses. He believes once that sorts itself out, inflation will subside. Bernstein adds the supply chain issues seem to be more troublesome than first thought and are taking longer than anticipated.

On Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond said profits will take a hit due to inflation, the delta variant of the coronavirus and supply chain issues. 

COSTCO LIMITS PURCHASES ON 4 KEY ITEMS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. 17.04 -5.16 -23.24%
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 450.77 -1.01 -0.22%

The retailer joined Costco, which also cited supply chain issues as a reason for limiting purchases on key products, including paper towels and Kirkland water. 

CFO Richard Galanti told analysts on a recent call the company has "chartered three ocean vessels for the next year," which will carry "several thousand containers." Costco could then redirect the ship away from backed-up ports in order to offload products while other competitors wait for inventory. 

close
Laffer Tengler Investments CIO Nancy Tengler and Wuill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth discuss Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's press conference on 'Making Money' video

Experts react to Fed Powell's statement that inflation is ‘temporary’

Laffer Tengler Investments CIO Nancy Tengler and Wuill Intelligence LLC CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth discuss Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's press conference on 'Making Money'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has pointed to supply problems like this as raising the price of products we import but has stated policymakers see inflation as "transitory."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Sept. 28 saying, "Clearly, inflation this year is going to be above 2%, just the experience so far this year makes that clearly true. But I think we are seeing monthly inflation rates taper off." She went on to say she sees inflation ending closer to 4% for 2021.

So as predictions from the administration rise, the drumbeat remains the same that inflation will settle back down eventually. 

No one has been able to answer when "eventually" will come.