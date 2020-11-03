What is economic mobility?

In what might be a top priority for voters, income mobility is defined as the ability for an individual to move to a higher income bracket.

Before the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, income inequality began to narrow as the lowest earners saw their wages move up the highest and fastest in comparison to the top earners. Income for U.S. households ticked up last year, with median household incomes increasing 6.8% to $68,700. Meanwhile, while poverty levels declined, dropping by 1.3 percentage points to 10.5% from 11.8% in 2018.

In a recent campaign video, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris claimed it would be more fair if everyone had the same in terms of equity.

“Equitable treatment means that we all end up at the same place,” Harris said.

Critics on the right have called out Harris for what they call a "socialist" approach.

