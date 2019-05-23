Is a weighted blanket the answer to stress?

The key to getting that perfect night’s sleep could rest in your blanket, according to one company leader.

“Gravity is a weighted blanket for sleep and stress,” Gravity Products CEO and Co-Founder Mike Grillo told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “The concept is that sleeping with 10 percent of your body weight helps calm the nervous system, so great for relaxing at the end of the day and then inducing sleep at night.”

The blankets were first developed for the autism community, Grillo said. Then Gravity tweaked the design, and brought the blankets to a wider audience.

“We made it more stylish, resized it and built it under this brand,” Grillo said.

The blankets are in high demand, Grillo said, adding “we know 50 to 70 million adults suffer from a sleep disorder, insomnia being a big part of that.”

“People are really, really eager for a natural solution for sleep, and that’s what Gravity brings to them."

Gravity products are produced in China, Grillo said, adding the company has been paying close attention to U.S. China trade tensions.

“We’ve been scoping almost [like] a dozen additional manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and India, and then here in the United States,” Grillo said.