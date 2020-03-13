Warren Buffett axes 'Woodstock' festivities at Berkshire's annual meeting

Forget the newspaper tosses, the discounted merchandise and the food.

The carnival-style events that earned Berkshire Hathaway the moniker "Woodstock for Capitalists" won't be part of this year's annual meeting, billionaire CEO Warren Buffett said Friday.

"I very much regret this action," Buffett said in a statement. "For many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger. It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community. We won’t ask this of our employees, and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a 'hot spot' in the current pandemic."

Attendance at the Omaha, Nebraska, event will be limited to Buffett himself, possibly Munger, the company's vice chairman; and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes, according to the statement.

The May 2 meeting will be streamed online by Yahoo, Buffett said.

The meeting is among a slew of big events to be canceled or closed off to attendees because of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely, while the NCAA canceled its March Madness tournament. The 2020 Masters golf tournament has been postponed, and the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas was also canceled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.