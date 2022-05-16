Walmart to fast-track college grads to store managers through new recruitment program

Walmart is looking to attract college graduates to its workforce through a program that fast-tracks recent graduates to store manager positions

The new College2Career program is designed for recent grads and current students who are within 12 months of graduating and will enable them to become managers within two years.

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that around 600 recent college grads and more than 300 current college students have signed up for the program, which kicks off this summer.

Program participants will go through a mixture of classroom training, hands-on experiences and a one-on-one mentorship with company leaders, according to a Sunday blog post.

Top performers from the program will be offered a newly created "emerging coach" role that offers a starting wage of at least $65,000 per year. College students will be able to step into the role after they graduate, while recent grads will start immediately.

The emerging coach role will be used as an additional pipeline to develop high-potential talent into future store managers. Walmart's store managers had an average wage of approximately $210,000 in 2021.

Walmart's College2Career program announcement comes as 4.5 million Americans, or about 3% of the workforce, quit their jobs in March. As of the end of March, the number of job openings stands at 11.5 million.

In addition to its programs for college students and recent graduates, Walmart offers a 12-week private fleet development program, where new truck drivers can earn a starting salary range of $95,000 to $110,000 for their first year.

Walmart also has a Home Office internship program, which allows college undergrads and master's degree students to learn and grow a career in areas such as supply chain, finance, tech, merchandise and HR.

Additionally, the company has a Home Office Pathway Experience program that connects frontline associates currently pursuing a college degree with in-demand roles in areas such as cybersecurity or merchandising at Walmart's campus offices.

Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide, including 1.7 million in the United States. Since 2013, Walmart has hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses.