Wages are rising fastest in these US cities

As wages start to show signs of increasing, some workers are seeing changes faster than others.

Continue Reading Below

Median pay among U.S. workers was $52,746 in October, according to job search site Glassdoor, a 2.4 percent year-over-year increase.

Workers in some occupations, like bank tellers, bartenders, maintenance workers and pharmacy technicians saw wage growth that outpaced their peers. Manufacturing workers also saw strong wage gains.

But depending on where workers are located, they could experience bumps in their salaries more quickly.

Here are the cities where wages rose the fastest over the past month:

San Francisco

Advertisement

In the tech-heavy metropolitan area of San Francisco, wages grew 4 percent in October when compared with the year prior, according to Glassdoor. The median base pay for a worker in the city was $70,810.

San Francisco was named the most expensive place to live in the U.S. by GOBankingRates, where researchers estimate it costs $123,268 per year to live comfortably.

New York City

In New York City, the median base pay for an employee was $63,029 as of October. Year over year, wages rose 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the cost of living in New York City is 22 percent more expensive than the national average, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Washington, D.C.

Experiencing the third-highest level of wage acceleration in October was Washington, D.C., where median pay jumped 3.4 percent.

The average employee was making a salary worth $60,890 this past month.

GOBankingRates named Washington, D.C., its fifth-most expensive city to live in, where typical rents are $2,170 each month.

Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, wages grew by 2.6 percent. The median salary was $61,454 in October. However, in this California city, GOBankingRates estimated it would cost about $87,260 per year to live comfortably.

Atlanta

In Atlanta, the median base pay for a typical worker was $54,607 – that is a 2.6 percent increase over the same period last year.

On the other hand, wages in Philadelphia saw the most sluggish wage growth of major U.S. metropolitan areas, at just 1.9 percent this past month. The median base pay in the city was $55,846. Wage growth in Chicago and Houston was also less than the national average, at 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.