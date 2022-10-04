Expand / Collapse search
USPS workers arrested in $1.3M credit card fraud, identity theft scheme

The defendants purchased from high-end retailers like Dior and Chanel

The Justice Department said that three U.S. Postal Service workers were arrested last week in connection with the theft and unauthorized use of credit cards resulting in the loss of more than $1.3 million.

According to a release from the DOJ, individuals allegedly worked with USPS mail carriers to steal credit cards from the mail before they were delivered to the assigned customers starting between, in or around 2018. 

The individuals are accused of using the stolen credit cards at high-end retailers and selling some of the merchandise that was purchased on LuxurySnob.com.

Dior

The logo of French fashion house Dior is seen on a jacket at the 30 Montaigne, the original site of Christian Dior's first store, ahead of its reopening in Paris, France, March 2, 2022. (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters Photos)

The website purported to be an "online consignment and personal shopping company" specializing in "pre-owned luxury items," but the Justice Department said many of the items were purchased using stolen credit cards.

USPS truck

A group of 17 U.S. House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Monday to provide $6 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nathanael Foucault, Jonathan Persaud and Fabiola Mompoint — all postal workers — were arrested. Devon Richards, who is not a postal worker, was also arrested while five others charged remain at large, according to the DOJ.

Credit Cards

Computer chips are seen on newly-issued credit cards in this photo illustration taken in Encinitas, California on September 28, 2015.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

"The defendants took advantage of the public trust we place in U.S. Postal Service employees for their own financial gain," Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. "Thanks to the diligence of USPIS, the NYPD, and USPS-OIG, the defendants will now be held accountable for their brazen criminal conduct."

The workers face several years in prison if found guilty. 

