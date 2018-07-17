US industrial production rebounds in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production increased in June, boosted by a sharp rebound in manufacturing and further gains in mining output, the latest sign of robust economic growth in the second quarter.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday industrial production rose 0.6 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production rising 0.6 percent last month after a previously reported 0.1 percent dip in May.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)