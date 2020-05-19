US housing starts drop more than expected

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

WASHINGTON - U.S. homebuilding dropped to a five-year low in April, underlining fears that the novel coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

HOUSING MARKET GAINS GROUND AS STAY-AT-HOME GUIDELINES EASE

Housing starts tumbled 30.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month, the lowest level since early 2015, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for March was revised up to show homebuilding declining to a pace of 1.276 million units instead of dropping to 1.216 million units as previously reported.

OVER 4M AMERICANS SKIP MORTGAGE PAYMENTS AS CORONAVIRUS HAMMERS FINANCES

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts falling to a pace of 927,000 units in April.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)