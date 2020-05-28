Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Economy

US growth revised lower in first quarter, with economy shrinking by 5%

Economists expected the second reading to show a 4.8% decline

Second-, third-quarter GDP will show coronavirus' economic impact: Strategist

BNY Mellon Investment Management chief strategist Alicia Levine discusses whether the market is finding its footing as small-cap stocks begin to outperform larger-cap tech stocks.

The American economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter of the year as the coronavirus pandemic triggered an unprecedented lockdown of the nation, according to new figures published by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, fell at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5 percent in the three-month period from January through March, the Commerce Department said in its second reading of the data Thursday.

GDP was expected to remain unrevised at 4.8 percent, according to economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

"This is a dramatic result, given the strong position the US economy was in during January-February," said Cailin Birch, global economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit. "The imposition of stay-at-home orders across much of the country in only the last 2-3 week of March was enough to prompt the steepest quarter-on-quarter contraction in recent history. This is a major concern looking ahead to the rest of 2020."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.