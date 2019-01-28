US economy unlikely to enter recession in next 12 months: NABE survey

The United States is unlikely to enter a recession in the next 12 months despite ongoing international trade concerns and a record-setting government shutdown, according to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics.

A poll of 106 NABE members revealed that 64 percent expected the U.S. economy to expand in 2019. Another year of growth would mark the longest period of U.S. economic expansion on record.

However, the survey suggests that U.S. economic growth has slowed. Some two-thirds of the poll’s respondents said they expect economic growth to exceed 2 percent, down from 90 percent of respondents from the NABE’s previous survey.

“Additionally, fewer survey respondents report rising sales at their firms in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter,” NABE Business Conditions Survey Chair Sam Kyei said in a statement. “Profit margin increases became significantly less widespread in the fourth quarter of 2018.”

Ongoing trade disputes between the Trump administration and counterparts in China and the European Union have weighed on the U.S. economy in recent months. A lengthy government shutdown, which ended earlier this month, further stoked concerns that the economy’s 10-year expansion could soon come to an end.

The NABE survey also suggested that the passage of a massive corporate tax reform package in late 2017 has done little to increase corporate investment or hiring. Eighty-four percent of respondents said their companies had not changed their plans due to tax reform.

“After a year of robust capital spending, business investment has cooled a bit, and expectations for the next three months slackened similarly,” said NABE President Kevin Swift. “Indeed, the capex story is really a tale of two cities. Fewer firms increased capital spending compared to the October survey responses, but the cutback appeared to be concentrated more in structures than in information and communication technology investments.”

