US economy won’t fall into recession, market strategist says

Core prices soared by 5.2% in the year through March, according to the personal consumption expenditures price index

US economy won’t fall into recession: Chief market strategist

LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday and said that the U.S. economy won’t fall into a recession. Detrick made these comments ahead of the release of the March core personal consumption expenditures report. 

WHAT IS A RECESSION, AND SHOULD AMERICANS BE WORRIED?

RYAN DETRICK: If we have a recession, historically, that's not very good… If you fall into recession… the second half of the year can be bad. But we don't think we're going to… we're all going to talk next week about ‘selling May, go away’ the worst six months of the year. It is true the next six months are the worst on average. 

LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick told FOX Business that the U.S. economy won’t fall into a recession.  (Photo by AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Finally, most people realize this nine of the last ten years, those worst six months have actually been higher…There's a lot of negativity when things are dour, any good news at all -- earnings, fed, inflation… could spark what we still think a… pretty good second half of the year rally. 

Optimistic inflation is near peak, positive for investors: Chief market strategist

