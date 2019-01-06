US economy is 'best I've ever seen,' could regenerate itself on another level, Sen. Richard Shelby says

Sen. Richard Shelby said on Sunday that the U.S. economy is the best he’s seen in his lifetime, though he expressed concern that if the partial government shutdown continues, there could be economic consequences.

I think it will have some economic – an economic impact,” Shelby, R-Ala., told “Sunday Morning Futures.” How much, we don't know yet.”

The shutdown is now entering its third week, after President Trump and Democratic leaders in Congress have been unable to reach an agreement that would fund the government. The central issue remains the president’s proposed wall at the U.S. southern border with Mexico. Trump has requested more than $5 billion in funding for the wall, while Democrats, who have pushed to open the government at least on a temporary basis, have refused.

“Look, this shutdown could end tomorrow and it could also go on for a long time, really depending on the democrats,” Trump told reporters on outside the White House on Sunday, before leaving on Marine One for a trip to Camp David.

Additionally, despite the volatility in U.S. stocks in recent weeks, and the turmoil in global markets, Shelby believes the American economy could “regenerate itself.”

“Although the stock market has dropped and gone down, a lot of people, a lot of this is high-tech stocks, we could get a second wind and take off again,” Shelby said. “We've got a lot going for us in this country. If we put all these things together, quit bickering, quit fighting over little things and do what's right for the American people.”