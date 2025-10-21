US doubles down on Trump admin push to rebuild industrial base amid China pressure

The United States is pushing back against what it regards as China’s latest attempt to intimidate foreign firms investing in America’s industrial revival.

In a fiery statement issued Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer accused Beijing of launching "retaliatory actions" aimed at discouraging private companies from supporting U.S. manufacturing — particularly in shipbuilding and other critical sectors.

"China’s recent retaliatory actions against private companies across the globe are part of a broader pattern of economic coercion to influence American politics and control global supply chains by discouraging foreign companies from investing in America’s shipbuilding and other critical industries," Greer said.

The ambassador added that China’s intimidation efforts and targeting of "critical industrial sectors for dominance" will not deter the U.S. from reviving its shipbuilding base.

TRUMP ADMIN SLAMS CHINA’S 'GLOBAL POWER GRAB' ON RARE EARTHS, THREATENS TRIPLE-DIGIT TARIFFS

"We remain committed to defending our companies, securing supply chains, and encouraging allied investment in America’s industrial future," Greer said.

Greer’s statement follows a series of moves by the Trump administration to strengthen U.S. and allied control over strategic resources. Earlier this week, President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an $8.5 billion partnership to expand rare earth and critical mineral production — part of a joint effort to reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers.

TRUMP, AUSTRALIAN PM SIGN $8.5B CRITICAL MINERALS DEAL TO COUNTER CHINA DOMINANCE IN RARE EARTHS

Under the deal, Washington and Canberra will jointly invest billions in mining and processing projects while streamlining permitting and setting price floors to stabilize supply. The agreement also limits the sale of strategic mineral assets to potential adversaries and promotes recycling and mapping of geological reserves.

The move marks one of the largest cooperative industrial initiatives between the two allies in years and is widely viewed as a direct response to Beijing’s tightening control over rare earth exports.

The White House’s push to secure critical minerals has already begun reshaping U.S. industrial strategy, prompting major firms to revisit domestic mining opportunities.

Cleveland-Cliffs, a major Ohio-based steelmaker, recently announced plans to extract rare earth elements from its mining sites in Michigan and Minnesota. Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves said the company has an "obligation" to help reduce America’s dependence on China for critical materials used in everything from smartphones to defense systems.

TRUMP TARIFF GAMBLE FACES TEST AS CHINA HALTS MINERAL EXPORTS

"American manufacturing shouldn’t rely on China or any foreign nation for essential minerals, and Cliffs intends to be part of the solution," Goncalves said during an earnings call.

The initiative aligns with the administration’s broader effort to rebuild domestic supply chains and ensure the U.S. retains control of inputs vital to national security.

The renewed focus on critical minerals comes amid escalating economic tensions between Washington and Beijing. President Trump has warned of "massive" tariffs if China continues restricting exports of rare earths — materials essential for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and missile guidance systems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Beijing’s export curbs have drawn sharp condemnation from U.S. officials, who describe them as an attempt to weaponize global supply chains and pressure companies to steer clear of American markets.

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Reuters contributed to this report.