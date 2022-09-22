US banks must stand up to the left-wing ‘nonsense’ and not become a ‘tool’ to Dems: Sen. Kevin Cramer

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., provided insight on the bank CEOs who are testifying before the House Financial Committee regarding industry oversight and how the conflict could effectively be resolved.

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: So one of the ways, Maria, that liberals have attacked gun ownership, legal constitutionally protected gun ownership, is by trying to choke off their capital. And some of that is through the ESG movement. A lot of it's through things like the international standards. Now, which was, by the way, led by a bank, amalgamated bank, a large liberal bank is pushing this left wing agenda. The problem with all of that is, is that banks are heavily regulated, as I talked about. They are federally insured, which is not unimportant. I think that puts them in a different category in terms of their legal requirements.

And so when you start pushing the value chain, if you can't get a bank to do it, you get the credit card companies do it. If the credit card companies won't create this category, let's go to the international standards, and that is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. So now and don't get me wrong, even voluntary international standards are important. Obviously, the interoperability of the technology is all important in international commerce. However, I think the United States of America ought to set the standards, not some international organization in Geneva, Switzerland. So what I want to do is I want to establish who in this value chain who in this capital find it. You know, supply chain is going to stand up to this left wing nonsense and not become a tool of the left, but rather be the banks that we need you to be.

TOP BANK CEOS DECLINE RADICAL CLIMATE DEMANDS FROM REP. TLAIB: 'THAT WOULD BE THE ROAD TO HELL FOR AMERICA'

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: