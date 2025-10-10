UPS may begin disposing of imported packages over customs issues

UPS may begin "disposing of" imported packages if parcels cannot clear U.S. customs regulations, the shipping giant told FOX Business on Friday.

The company said rapidly shifting import rules and documentation requirements under ongoing trade disputes have made it increasingly difficult for employees and consumers to navigate the customs process.

When a shipment cannot be cleared due to missing information or incomplete paperwork, the company has implemented new procedures for handling parcels stranded at UPS hubs across the country.

"In cases where we cannot obtain the necessary information to clear the package, there are two options," UPS spokeswoman Natasha Amadi told FOX Business on Friday. "First, the package can be returned to the original shipper at their expense. Second, if the customer does not respond and the package cannot be cleared for delivery, disposing of the shipment is in compliance with U.S. customs regulations."

UPS added that the company makes every attempt to "speed every package to its destination, while complying with federal customs regulations." About 90% of the packages that arrive on the first day of entry are cleared, Amadi said.

"We have made more than three contacts per package and assisted with clarifying gaps between information submitted and that which is required," Amadi said.

"To continue to serve all our customers and move shipments through our network efficiently, we are making multiple attempts to obtain the necessary information to clear delayed shipments and deliver them."

According to the company, the recent wave of rule changes has led to an uptick in parcels stranded at UPS hubs across the country.

"UPS delivers millions of packages on time around the world each day," Amadi said. "Because of changes to U.S. import regulations, we are seeing many packages that are unable to clear customs due to missing or incomplete information about the shipment required for customs clearance."

She added that UPS continues to "work to bridge the gap of understanding tied to the new requirements" and remains committed to serving customers despite the regulatory challenges.

The Trump administration's new import rules — such as documentation requirements that demand detailed descriptions of goods and the suspension of the "de minimis" duty-free exemption for low-value shipments — have significantly slowed customs clearance.

The shift means that many parcels that once entered the U.S. without duties or complex paperwork may require full declarations, leading to increased delays, added costs and a growing number of packages stranded at clearance hubs.