Consumer sentiment rises less than expected
University of Michigan consumer sentiment ticked up to 71.0 in September
Consumer sentiment rose less than expected in September.
The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, which is considered one of the most up-to-date assessments of the U.S. economy, rose 0.7 points in September to 71.0. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting an increase to 72.0.
The current conditions index fell 1.4 points to 77.1. The expectations index jumped 2 points to 67.1.