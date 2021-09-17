Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Consumer sentiment rises less than expected

University of Michigan consumer sentiment ticked up to 71.0 in September

Bianco Research President Jim Bianco, B. Riley National chief market strategist Art Hogan and Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum weigh in on the Federal Reserve, inflation and today’s economic and market trends.  video

Is inflation transitory? Experts weigh in on the answer

Bianco Research President Jim Bianco, B. Riley National chief market strategist Art Hogan and Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum weigh in on the Federal Reserve, inflation and today’s economic and market trends. 

Consumer sentiment rose less than expected in September.

The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, which is considered one of the most up-to-date assessments of the U.S. economy, rose 0.7 points in September to 71.0. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting an increase to 72.0.  

The current conditions index fell 1.4 points to 77.1. The expectations index jumped 2 points to 67.1.

