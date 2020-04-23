Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week as coronavirus layoffs continue to surge

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, as massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow.

The new report, which covers the week ending April 18, brings total job losses since the virus outbreak triggered widespread stay-at-home measures five weeks ago to more than 26 million, erasing the entirety of labor market gains since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

With a labor force that totals about 162 million people, the claims figures suggest the unemployment rate is about 16 percent, or roughly one in six Americans — significantly higher than the 10 percent peak seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

A growing number of economists have warned the so-called "Great Lockdown" will push the global economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression, when unemployment spiked to 25 percent.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits to hit 4.2 million.

The four-week moving average was more than 9 million, up 3.5 million from a week ago.

The $2 trillion stimulus package signed at the end of March was designed to blunt the economic pain from the virus outbreak. As of Monday, more than 40 states were paying laid-off workers an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits, in addition to regular state payments, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.