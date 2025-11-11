Trump warns Supreme Court tariff ruling could trigger $3T ‘unwind’

President Donald Trump issued a warning Monday on Truth Social, claiming the U.S. Supreme Court received "the wrong numbers" in a pending case that challenges his authority to impose tariffs under emergency powers.

Trump said an adverse decision could lead to an economic "unwind" exceeding $3 trillion, calling it "an insurmountable National Security Event" that would be "devastating to the future of our Country — possibly non-sustainable."

The high court is set to review whether Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy tariffs on imported goods without additional congressional approval was lawful.

A ruling against Trump could require the government to refund billions of dollars in duties collected since 2024, potentially reshaping U.S. trade policy and testing the limits of presidential economic authority.

According to Treasury data reviewed by FOX Business, the U.S. collected more than $213 billion in tariff revenue through late September 2025, including record monthly totals of more than $31 billion in August and more than $31 billion in September. Earlier in the year, revenues ranged from $17.4 billion in April to $29 billion in July.

The figures highlight the massive scope of Trump’s tariff regime, which supporters credit with reviving U.S. manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. Critics argue the duties act as hidden taxes on importers and consumers, fueling higher prices.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates tariffs enacted between January and May 2025 will cut federal deficits by roughly $2.8 trillion over the next decade, while slightly lowering GDP and raising inflation by about 0.4 percentage points through 2027.

A separate Tax Foundation analysis projects long-term tariff revenue of about $2.2 trillion, or $1.6 trillion after accounting for reduced trade and slower growth.

Trump’s $3 trillion figure roughly aligns with the upper range of those estimates, though economists stress it represents an interpretation, not a verified loss figure.

The post underscores Trump’s effort to frame the upcoming Supreme Court decision as a fight for economic sovereignty and national security, rather than a narrow dispute over trade law.