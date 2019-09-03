Trump warns China about delaying trade talks

President Trump said Tuesday the U.S. is doing “very well” in trade negotiations with China and that a trade deal would be even tougher if he was re-elected and the two nations still had not reached an agreement.

“While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of “ripoff USA” ($600 B/year), 16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot,” Trump tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the president said trade talks would get sterner if he won a second term and China did not come to the table.

“And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone!”

Trump criticized the European Union as well, saying the bloc also treats the U.S. “very” unfairly on trade.

For all of the “geniuses” out there, many who have been in other administrations and “taken to the cleaners” by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China Trade practices remember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also. Will change!