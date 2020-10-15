Trump says Pelosi doesn’t care about American workers, ready to sign stimulus

President Trump took to Twitter early Thursday—shortly after a rally in Iowa—to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the struggling stimulus bill, and said the California Democrat has shown that she doesn’t care about American workers.

“She should approve needed STIMULUS now,” Trump tweeted. “Most other Dems agree. Republicans are ready to go, I am ready to sign.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business on Wednesday there has been no agreement on any comprehensive coronavirus relief packages and expressed consternation over $300 billion that has remained unspent from the country’s previous stimulus.

He told anchor Lou Dobbs, “We could get that money into the economy quickly.”

Mnuchin hinted that Democrats might be dragging their feet because they have the November election in mind.

Pelosi, who had a tense interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday, said, “I want this very much now. Because people need help now. But it's no use giving them a false thing just because the president wants to put a check with his name on it in the mail."

Pelosi told MSNBC on Thursday that the issue isn’t about the dollar amount, but where the funding will be directed.

“If it’s underwriting tax cuts for the wealthiest while depriving it to the working--working-- low-income people, you see the unfairness of it all,” she said.

A Pelosi aide told the Associated Press that Mnuchin and the speaker talked by phone Wednesday but reached no agreement. Mnuchin said it would be difficult to complete an agreement before next month’s presidential election.

Fox Business' Brittany De Lea and the Associated Press contributed to this report