Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Tariffs
Published

Trump says Pakistani officials visiting US to negotiate trade deal ahead of potential 29% tariff

Pakistan faces a potential 29% tariff on its exports to the U.S. because of a $3 billion trade surplus

close
'The Big Money Show' panel discusses U.S.- China trade talks after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations stalled. video

Trump accuses China of violating tariff agreement with US

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses U.S.- China trade talks after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations stalled.

Pakistani officials will be visiting the U.S. next week in an effort to reach a deal to lower tariffs imposed against the Asian country, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Pakistan faces a potential 29% tariff on its exports to America because of a $3 billion trade surplus with the U.S., following the tariffs Trump announced last month against countries around the world.

Trump noted that he would have no interest in making a deal with Pakistan or its neighbor, India, if they were to reignite a war with each other.

TRUMP DOUBLES STEEL TARIFFS TO 50% IN BID TO BOOST US INDUSTRY

Trump speaks in Oval Office

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Pakistani officials are visiting the U.S. next week in an effort to reach a deal to lower tariffs. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The two countries were involved in a conflict for four days earlier this month, using fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery to conduct their worst fighting in decades.

"As you know, we're very close to making a deal with India," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Friday after departing Air Force One.

U.S. President Donald Trump

Pakistan will be looking to make a deal with the U.S. as it faces a potential 29% tariff on its exports to America. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington recently to advance trade talks, with both sides seeking to sign an interim agreement by early July.

Trump has imposed a 26% tariff on India's shipments to the U.S.

BEST BUY LOWERS REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2026 DUE TO TARIFFS

US President Donald Trump walks to speak to journalists

Trump said he would have no interest in making a deal with Pakistan or its neighbor, India, if they were to reignite a war with each other. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

India is likely to allow U.S. firms to bid for contracts worth over $50 billion, mainly from federal entities, as it negotiates a trade deal with the Trump administration.

Reuters contributed to this report.