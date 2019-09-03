Trump says Brazil and South American trade deal to help farmers

As the trade war drags on, there are mounting questions over how much longer American farmers can wait it out.
President Trump has pledged to stand by the farmers as trade tensions with China escalate and fears about the U.S. agriculture industry grow.
On Monday, President Trump tweeted that aid is coming as a deal with Brazil is on the way.
The U.S. agriculture industry has been a centerpiece of the trade spat with China, as the world’s second-largest economy is one of the American farm industry’s top buyers.
The U.S. put new tariffs into effect Sept. 1, charging 15 percent tax on about $112 billion of Chinese imports.