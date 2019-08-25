At G-7, Trump optimistic on trade deals with Canada, Japan

article

In bilateral meetings with allies Japan and Canada, President Trump expressed optimism on securing trade deals with both countries.

Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said the two could have a deal by the end of the G-7 summit in France.

“It’s a major deal with Japan, if it gets done, we’ll possibly know by the end of this meeting.”

Speaking through a translator, Abe explained it was fair to call the relationship with the U.S. “robust.”

The agreement would tackle U.S. access to the beef and pork production markets, with a deal that would reduce tariffs on Japanese auto parts shipped to America.

Renegotiating a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was top of mind between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said it is “one that’s good for our workers and middle class.”

Trump said he felt the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was a bipartisan win and would help farmers, workers and manufacturers in the U.S. He reiterated his stance that NAFTA was the “worst trade agreement ever done.”

