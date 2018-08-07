Trump: GDP growth 'could be in the 5s' next quarter

President Donald Trump on Tuesday predicted that U.S. economic growth may top 5% in the next quarter.

Trump, who gave the remarks at a dinner with business leaders, said he thinks an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) during the third quarter “could be in the fives.”

“We anticipate this next quarter to be, this is just an estimate, but already they’re saying it could be in the fives,” Trump said.

GDP growth hit an annual rate of 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.

The president hosted top executives from Fiat Chrysler, FedEx, Boeing, PepsiCo and other companies at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.