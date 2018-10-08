Trump expected to hike ethanol limit in gasoline

President Trump is expected to revise fuel guidelines on Tuesday to allow for the sale of gasoline with higher concentrations of ethanol year-round, according to a Reuters report.

Continue Reading Below

The Environmental Protection Agency currently has a rule in place preventing the sale of so-called E15 fuel, which contains 15 percent ethanol, between June 1 and Sept. 15. The purpose is to prevent air pollution and curb dependence on foreign petroleum.

Ethanol producers claim that the limitation has dented profits, but lifting the ban is opposed by oil refiners. Gasoline generally contains about 10 percent ethanol.

A potential change in the rules governing ethanol content, however, could also benefit corn farmers. Allowing for the year-round sale of the Ethanol-heavy gas will give farmers more avenues to sell corn, which could bolster revenue especially when prices are low.

In a statement on Monday, the White House confirmed the president would be making a policy announcement related to the Renewable Fuel Standard program on Tuesday, before he is scheduled to head to Iowa to stump for fellow Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

The Renewable Fuel Standard calls on refiners to blend biofuels, like ethanol, into their fuel – providing support for farmers. If refiners fail to do such blending, they are required to buy credits from others that do. The oil industry has been attempting to get a cap put in place on the amount they are required to pay in those credits.

Advertisement

Small refiners can qualify for what is known as an economic hardship waiver to be exempted from the standard under certain circumstances. However, reports have surfaced that the administration has awarded them more freely and to larger oil and gas companies, sparking backlash from the biofuels industry and members of Congress.

Trump’s announcement comes as farmers have been voicing concerns over a growing trade war between the White House and China, which has featured tit-for-tat tariff implementation.

He made similar promises about E15 restrictions in Iowa earlier this year and during the campaign cycle.

Nearly 40 percent of the corn grown in Iowa is used for ethanol production. Iowa corn is responsible for creating nearly 30 percent of U.S. ethanol.