Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Economy
Trump economist predicts ‘biggest refund cycle ever,’ massive checks ahead

Trump, Hassett say families could see $11K-$20K savings in largest tax refund season 'in the history of America'

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss the November CPI report, tax refunds, an anticipated White House announcement on housing reform and more.

Biggest tax refunds in US history are coming, Trump economist says

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett joins 'Varney & Co.' to discuss the November CPI report, tax refunds, an anticipated White House announcement on housing reform and more.

A leading contender to become President Trump’s next Federal Reserve chair said the administration expects larger tax refunds and higher take-home pay next year, as many Americans continue to express concerns about affordability.

"We are going to see the biggest refund cycle ever in the history of America, and people are going to get massive refund checks," National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said in an interview on FOX Business' "Varney & Co." on Thursday.

"We're expecting just that part of it alone to be worth a couple-thousand-dollar refund … the numbers are striking."

During his Wednesday evening address, President Trump said the administration expects "the largest tax refund season of all time" next spring and claimed many families would save between $11,000 and $20,000 annually.

Treasury check and tax forms

The Trump administration is expecting the largest tax refund cycle "in history" in the spring of 2026. (Getty Images)

Hassett backed up this claim and pushed back against sentiment from a recent Fox News Poll, which found that 44% of those surveyed say they are falling behind financially, and 74% view the economy as "not so good" or "bad."

"You saw in the jobs report that ... wages for the typical worker were up 3.7%. So if you're running 3.7% wage increases at 1.6% core inflation, then real wages are growing at a rate of about 2 [to] 2.5%. By our estimates right now, blue-collar workers have already seen an almost $2,000 raise this year after inflation, because wages are growing so much faster than prices," Hassett explained.

'The Big Money Show' panel previews President Donald Trump's major economic prime-time address while Treasury officials unveil the 'Trump Accounts' rollout and point to improving jobs data.

Trump to deliver prime-time speech on U.S. economy as White House touts gains.

'The Big Money Show' panel previews President Donald Trump's major economic prime-time address while Treasury officials unveil the 'Trump Accounts' rollout and point to improving jobs data.

"I think that what happens in the end — and this is what happened in the first [Trump] term — is that people will see it in their wallets," he continued. "We didn't pass the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ until the middle of the summer. And so a lot of the tax changes, which affect last year, weren't in any tax forms that people filled out at the beginning of the year."

Overall, Hassett struck a bullish tone on the economy and pointed to what he described as a "blockbuster" November inflation report, with figures coming in cooler than economists expected.

'The Big Money Show' panel discusses President Donald Trump's sharp economic message, cooling inflation, rising real wages and why Americans still aren't feeling relief despite improving data.

Trump pushes major tax reform season powered by tariff revenue surge.

‘The Big Money Show’ panel discusses President Donald Trump’s sharp economic message, cooling inflation, rising real wages and why Americans still aren’t feeling relief despite improving data.

"What's happened is, as we predicted throughout this term, that if you really put the pedal to the metal on aggregate supply, then that's gonna put downward pressure on prices," he said.

"And don't forget, that's where we were last time in President Trump's first term. We were growing in the 3% range, and we had inflation in the 1% range. And it looks like that's where we are again."

