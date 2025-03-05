Trudeau hoping to speak to Trump today after calling his tariffs 'very dumb': report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to speak with President Donald Trump today after calling his tariffs "very dumb," a report said.

A senior Canadian official told the Associated Press that Trudeau informed the premiers of Canada’s provinces yesterday that he is hoping to talk to Trump on Wednesday.

The conversation would come after Trudeau slammed Trump’s new 25% tariffs on his country, vowing that "we will not back down from a fight."

"I want to speak directly to one specific American. Donald, in the over eight years you and I have worked together, we've done big things," Trudeau said during a press conference Tuesday. "And now we should be working together to ensure even greater prosperity for North Americans in a very uncertain and challenging world. Now, it's not in my habit to agree with the Wall Street Journal. But Donald, they point out that even though you're a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do. We – two friends fighting – is exactly what our opponents around the world want to see."

Trudeau has announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to Trump's tariffs, which went into effect yesterday morning.

Trump said following Trudeau’s remarks Tuesday that "when he puts a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

Trudeau added during his press conference that he is "always there" to talk with Trump "about the importance of working together to take on the world at this time."

"The facts show very clearly that in terms of taking action on fentanyl, we are doing everything that is necessary. And not just for the United States, for ourselves as well as Canadians are suffering as well from the scourge that is illegal fentanyl," he also said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signaled a possible agreement between the Trump administration and leaders of Canada and Mexico that could see some of the tariffs imposed on both nations rolled back.

During a Tuesday appearance on FOX Business' "Kudlow," Lutnick told host Larry Kudlow that Trump will likely look to meet America's neighbors in the middle with a focus on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which was created to create fairer trade between the nations.

"He's really looking carefully at that trying to figure out if there is a way in there that he can come in the middle, where he can give the Canadians and Mexicans something, but they have to got do more," he told Kudlow. "They've got to end fentanyl death. You can't just say it's OK that people can die. That is just not a thing."

"It's not gonna be a pause. None of that pause stuff. But I think he's going to figure out, you do more, and I'll meet you in the middle someway," he added. "We're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow. So somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome — the president moving with the Canadians and Mexicans but not all the way," he added.

FOX Business’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.