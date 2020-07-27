These are America's 10 top trading partners

President Trump made trade, and ending trade imbalance, a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, by imposing a series of tariffs on other countries, including China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. trade with other countries was worth more than $4.1 trillion last year, with the nation importing close to $2.5 trillion in goods and exporting about $1.6 trillion, according to Census Bureau data.

RAY DALIO: APPROACH COMPETITION WITH CHINA 'LIKE A CHESS GAME'

Although the U.S. and China inked a phase one trade deal in January that was supposed to be followed by a phase two agreement, the coronavirus pandemic has taken precedent.

“I don’t think about it now,” Trump recently told reporters aboard Air Force One. The president has become a frequent critic of Beijing's response to COVID-19. “They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it, they didn’t stop it.”

NEW BILL TO HOLD CELEBRITIES, COMPANIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR PROFITING FROM SLAVE LABOR

These are the 10 biggest trading partners for 2019, according to the Census Bureau, which tracks U.S. imports and exports on a month-to-month basis:

Mexico: $614.5 billion Canada: $612.4 billion China: $558.9 billion Japan: $218.3 billion Germany: $187.8 billion South Korea: $134.4 billion United Kingdom: $132.3 billion France: $95.2 billion India: $92.1 billion Taiwan: $85.5 billion

In terms of imports, however, the U.S. receives the most amount of goods from China. At $143.6 billion, China accounts for roughly 16 percent of U.S. imports. It's followed by Mexico at $118.3 billion and Canada and $105.7 billion.

CHINESE PORTS HIT CAPACITY AS VIRUS TESTS SLOW CLEARING: SHIPPERS

Conversely, the U.S. exports the most -- $98.9 billion, or roughly 17 percent -- to Canada. That's followed by $83.2 billion to Mexico and $40.2 billion to China as of 2019.

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. has the biggest trade deficit with China at more than $103 billion. It has the second-largest deficit with Mexico at $35 billion and the third-largest with Switzerland at $27.4 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE