The happiest places to work

In a perfect world, everyone would love their jobs, but in reality many Americans do not. A Gallup poll conducted in 2017 found that about 70 percent of people “hate” their jobs.

Comparably came up with a ranking on where employees are the happiest. The list includes ompanies of all sizes, broken up in to large companies (more than 500 employees) and small/midsize companies (fewer than 500 employees).

According to the employees’ anonymous feedback, here are the workplaces where the staff is the happiest.

Large companies

1. HubSpot

An inbound marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close customers is described by employees as fun, flexible, positive, influential and growing. According to Comparably, employees gave the CEO Brian Halligan, a score of 93/100 – putting him in the top 5 percent of CEOs.

2. Netflix

Employees of the streaming service gave its culture an “A+” rating, praising its “selflessness.”

3. Google

Google employees rated their teams highly, with top-notch benefits and perks.

4. Delta Air Lines

In addition to earning an award from Comparably for the “Happiest employees,” the company was also awarded in 2018 with the designation of a “best company” for compensation, best CEO for women and best CEO for diversity.

5. Salesforce

Salesforce’s CEO, Mark Benioff, is highly rated, with a 90/100 score and employees praise the company’s work/life balance.

Small/midsize companies

1. Branch Metrics

Staff at the mobile-linking platform, like that the company’s leaders are willing to listen to more experienced employees, while when it comes to benefits they bring up that the company offers unlimited personal time off.

2. SendGrid

The Denver, Colorado-based company provides a customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. In reviewing their leadership, one employee said: “The leadership team at SendGrid positively steers the company in a direction based off of data-driven analysis. This gives me hope for the future.”

3. Trip Actions

Employees of the travel management company like their coworkers, calling them “hardworking, intelligent people who are always willing to help.”

4. Periscope Data

The company provides a cloud-business intelligence platform and its employees praise the fast-paced, challenging environment and enjoy its collaborative nature. In terms of perks, the company offers free lunches and Uber credit.

5. Shipt

Workers at the membership-based online grocery marketplace enjoy a flexible work environment, noting that “everything” is done online. Some workers, however, would like local meetings.