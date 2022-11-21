Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs, leads nation in job growth

Texas broke the record for total job gains and experienced the nation's fastest job growth over the past year through October, officials said last week.

The state added 49,500 nonfarm jobs last month, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission.

"Texas continues to create jobs and set historic employment records each month thanks to our strong, growing workforce and continuing business confidence in Texas," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "With 49,500 jobs added last month and another new record for total jobs, the Lone Star State shines as a beacon of opportunity. Despite national economic headwinds, Texas grew jobs at the fastest rate in the nation over the past 12 months. Working together in the months ahead, we will continue to expand economic opportunity for all Texans."

TEXAS MAN GETS 5 YEARS IN PRISON FOR MASSIVE PAYPAL CREDENTIALS SCAM

Texas set a new record last month with 14,002,911 employed Texans working in nonfarm jobs, including the self-employed and other job categories.

The state also saw a 5.4% job growth rate from October 2021, through last month. In addition, Texas’ labor force participation rate, the percentage of all working age Texans employed or actively seeking employment, was also above the national average of 63.6%.

Professional and business services led industry job growth in October with 18,700 positions added, followed by the leisure and hospitality industry, which grew by 11,600 jobs. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 7,400 jobs.

Also, the Other Services category added 3,400 new jobs, surpassing its pre-pandemic level for the first time last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"Ten of 11 major industries in Texas have rebounded to their pre-COVID levels and beyond, translating to more jobs in more industries for more Texans," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor, Julian Alvarez. "Whether you’re looking to upskill, train for a new position, or are searching for your next career move, TWC has the free resources to help."