Tesla fights court ruling ordering CEO Musk to delete tweet

Tesla has appealed a decision by the National Labor Relations Board, (NLRB) that found the electric car company had violated U.S. labor laws, after the company fired a union activist in 2018.

In a Friday petition, Tesla requested the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals review NLRB’s decision filed on March 25, first reported Reuters Saturday.

The petition further asked the court to review the NLRB’s decision to order Tesla CEO Elon Musk to delete a 2018 tweet that was viewed as anti-union.

“Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted,” Musk wrote. “But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?”

“Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare,” he added.

The NLRB also directed Tesla to offer to reinstate the terminated employee and to rescind 2017 regulations that prohibit employees from distributing unionization information or pamphlets without prior approval from the company.