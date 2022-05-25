Supply chain crisis creating challenges throughout ‘foreseeable future’: Tech CEO

President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Antonio Neri raised further supply chain concerns from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, claiming disruptions within the microchip and semiconductor industry will continue throughout the "foreseeable future."

ANTONIO NERI: Obviously we are going through a significant supply chain disruption, and the supply chain disruption happens on different levels of the chip industry. Pat [Gelsinger] obviously supports CPUs and other components, but what we see in the vast majority of the disruption is what we call the 'low-level components,' not the high-value other commodities. And that has to do with the substrate availability and the fact that we're dealing with very strong demand, both on the consumer side and now the enterprise side.

So we believe this is going to continue for some time. However, it is not just about the availability of components, it's the ability as an enterprise like us to continue to redesign and use alternative components, which is one of the key strengths of Hewlett Packard Enterprise with our world-class engineering capability. So weathering it through, but obviously it's going to continue to be a challenge in the foreseeable future.



SUPPLY CHAINS ‘AGGRESSIVELY NEED’ TO BE REBALANCED: INTEL CEO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW