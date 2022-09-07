Students are ‘smart enough’ to know Biden’s loan handouts ‘can’t last’: Brian Brenberg

Reacting to Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.V., remarks calling President Biden's student loan handout "excessive," Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg argued some students "hope to benefit" while others are "smart enough" to know "this can't work over time," on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday.

DAVE RAMSEY REACTS TO BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT: ‘OBVIOUS POLITICAL PLOY’

BRIAN BRENBERG: Everybody from here to eternity is going to hope to benefit from this, but that's really not the relevant question. The relevant question is: Is this sustainable and is it just? Senator Manchin says this is 'excessive.' An extra helping of tater tots at lunch is excessive. The question here is, this is just unjust. You're talking about millions and millions of people who paid back those loans and who intended to pay back those loans...

So, my students, are they happy to get the handout? Potentially, probably. But they're also smart enough to know this can't last, this can't work over time. And it's definitely not fair to the people, many of their peers who are doing other things, starting a business, buying a rig, buying equipment, getting a loan for it – they're not getting that loan forgiven. So you scratch beneath the surface of the political payoff, which is what this is, it's the vote-buying scheme.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW