Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Students are ‘smart enough’ to know Biden’s loan handouts ‘can’t last’: Brian Brenberg

Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he 'respectfully disagrees' with student loan handouts

close
Fox News contributor and The King’s College economics professor Brian Brenberg argues ‘millions and millions of people’ are being treated unjustly with Biden’s student loan handout. video

Economics professor rips Manchin’s ‘excessive’ remarks: ‘Extra helping of tater tots at lunch is excessive’

Fox News contributor and The King’s College economics professor Brian Brenberg argues ‘millions and millions of people’ are being treated unjustly with Biden’s student loan handout.

Reacting to Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.V., remarks calling President Biden's student loan handout "excessive," Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg argued some students "hope to benefit" while others are "smart enough" to know "this can't work over time," on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday.

DAVE RAMSEY REACTS TO BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT: ‘OBVIOUS POLITICAL PLOY’

BRIAN BRENBERG: Everybody from here to eternity is going to hope to benefit from this, but that's really not the relevant question. The relevant question is: Is this sustainable and is it just? Senator Manchin says this is 'excessive.' An extra helping of tater tots at lunch is excessive. The question here is, this is just unjust. You're talking about millions and millions of people who paid back those loans and who intended to pay back those loans...

college student loan

Biden's student loan handouts are "unjust" and part of a "political payoff," Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (iStock)

So, my students, are they happy to get the handout? Potentially, probably. But they're also smart enough to know this can't last, this can't work over time. And it's definitely not fair to the people, many of their peers who are doing other things, starting a business, buying a rig, buying equipment, getting a loan for it – they're not getting that loan forgiven. So you scratch beneath the surface of the political payoff, which is what this is, it's the vote-buying scheme.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg calls Biden's student loan handouts a 'political payoff' and 'vote-buying scheme.' video

Economics professor says students ‘smart enough’ to know Biden’s loan handouts ‘can’t last’

Fox News contributor and The King's College economics professor Brian Brenberg calls Biden's student loan handouts a 'political payoff' and 'vote-buying scheme.'