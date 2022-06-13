Stuart Varney on Biden's inflation problem: In the absence of an effective policy, the president turns nasty

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the state of the economy as inflation continues to cripple Americans' wallets, arguing the country is getting "worse off."

STUART VARNEY: Inflation is a personal economic experience. Every time you pay for something, you take notice, because the price of just about everything is going straight up. It can be a shock.

On Sunday morning in New Jersey, I bought four items. 8 small tomatoes: $6.99. Blueberries: $6.99, a small loaf of bread: $6.29 and a pint of milk: $1.89.

Total: $22.16

A year ago, those same items, in the same store, would have cost maybe $15.

We're getting worse off: rapid price hikes erode your standard of living.

The president is clueless: on Friday at the docks in Los Angeles, he blamed shipping companies.

He tried to turn anger at inflation into anger at corporations: In the absence of an effective policy, the president turns nasty.

Ok, you've been shocked at the grocery store and shocked at the gas station...

Now open your 401(k). Another shock.

The market sell-off has probably cut your pension money by 30%. I expect the president to blame the Federal Reserve.

But who will voters blame? 147 days to the November 8th elections.