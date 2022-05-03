Expand / Collapse search
Strategist warns of 'troubled times' ahead for the economy as supply chain issues, Ukraine war pose challenges

Chief strategist Chris Campbell of the Kroll Institute provided insight on global threats that could impact the country's economy, arguing the economy could see "some really troubled times" over the next several years due to "a lot of external factors."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: Gasoline prices hover around $4.00 a gallon for the least expensive grade at several gas stations in the nation's capital on April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The high fuel prices are a combination of the lingering effects ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CHRIS CAMPBELL: I think it's really important to note that the Federal Reserve and policymakers in D.C., there are a lot of things that are absent... of what's going to drive the economy and certainly inflation. And so, again, you mentioned supply chain, which is a really good example. This Russia and Ukraine is going to be another example. It's outside of outside the Federal Reserve's control and outside of Washington, D.C. control. You know, I think what some leadership from DC, I think we may be able to get supply chains under control, but there's a lot of external factors still driving the economy that they're going to force economy in some really troubled times over the next several years. 

