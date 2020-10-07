Stimulus checks to 100,000 Minnesotans left unclaimed

More than 100,000 Minnesotans have yet to claim their $1,200 stimulus checks that the Trump administration sent to Americans in April, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Most eligible U.S. taxpayers automatically received stimulus payments, but the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said on Monday that it sent letters to nearly 9 million Americans who do not normally file a tax return and have not claimed their checks.

"The economic impact payments were sent out to try to spur the economy and help Minnesotans during an unprecedented time," Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly said in a Monday statement. "We want to make sure that those Minnesotans who may benefit the most from these payments know how to claim them or are connected with groups that can assist them."

The IRS is encouraging non-filers to register their information as quickly as possible before Nov. 21 – five weeks beyond the agency's original deadline – to receive their checks using its online tool, as KARE11 first reported.

"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

Rettig added that "any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons."

"The non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans," he said.

Minnesota taxpayer assistance groups, including the University of Minnesota Law School Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic and Prepare + Prosper, can help individuals claim their payments, the Department of Revenue said.

"Time is running out for those who don't normally file a tax return to get their payments," Rettig said. "Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline."

President Trump called on Congress in a series of Monday tweets to pass individual relief bills since the possibility of approving a complete stimulus package seems unlikely, backtracking from statements he made earlier Monday when he said he would halt negotiations until after the 2020 presidential election.

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?" he tweeted.

