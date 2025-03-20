Social Security to require more in-person beneficiary visits to fight fraud

Those who cannot use an online identity-proving tool will soon need to visit a local Social Security office in person to prove their identity, the Social Security Administration (SSA) said on Tuesday.

"Over the next two weeks, SSA will carefully transition to stronger identity proofing procedures for both benefit claims and direct deposit changes," a statement said.

"Individuals seeking these services who cannot use their personal ‘my Social Security’ account, which requires online identity proofing, will then need to visit a local Social Security office to prove their identity in person," it continued.

The changes are meant to "safeguard Social Security records and benefits against fraudulent activity," the agency said, and take effect March 31.

People who do not or cannot use the agency's online "my Social Security" services may still start a benefits claim over the phone, but the claim will not be completed until identity is verified in person.

To avoid long lines at Social Security offices across the country, the agency recommends people call to request an in-person appointment "to begin and complete the claim in one interaction."

People who do not already have a "my Social Security" account can create one here.

The agency announced it will also be expediting the process time for all direct deposit change requests to one business day. Previously, changes were held for 30 days.

Last month, the U.S. government agency that provides benefits to tens of millions of older Americans said it plans to cut 7,000 workers as part of the Trump administration's plan to slash the size of the federal workforce.

The SSA sends checks to 73 million retired and disabled Americans each month, according to Reuters.

"Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance," Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said in a statement. For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service."

Reuters contributed to this report.