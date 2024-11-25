Service workers at Charlotte airport go on strike ahead of possible record Thanksgiving travel

Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, North Carolina, went on strike Monday morning after an overnight vote in favor of the move, which comes as the Transportation Security Administration says there may be record Thanksgiving travel this year.

Local outlet WSOC-TV said the strike involves workers employed by American Airlines contractors ABM and Prospect Airport Services, who are unhappy with "unfair labor practices and poverty wages."

BOEING STRIKE ENDS AFTER LABOR UNION ACCEPTS CONTRACT OFFER, ANNOUNCES RETURN TO WORK

Airport service workers include cabin cleaners, ramp workers, lavatory workers, wheelchair attendants and trash truck drivers.

Many of those workers earn as little as $12.50 an hour, which is not considered a livable wage for a single person with no children in Charlotte, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) officials told ABC News.

"Airport service workers make holiday travel possible by keeping airports safe, clean, and running," the SEIU said. "Despite their critical role in the profits that major corporations enjoy, many airport service workers must work two to three jobs to make ends meet."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The strike began at 5 a.m. Monday and is expected to continue over Thanksgiving week when the airport is set to see record travel, according to airport officials. Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 2, the airport predicts approximately 1.02 million passengers will depart from CLT – a 7% increase from 2023.

In addition to walking off the job Monday morning, striking workers will also hold a rally at 11 a.m. and a 1 p.m. "Strikesgiving" lunch.

"We recognize the seriousness of airport workers striking, particularly during the busy holiday travel season, and remain fully committed to addressing concerns and minimizing any disruptions to our operations during this critical time," Prospect Airport Services told FOX Business in a statement.

Fox Business has reached out to SEIU and ABM for comment.