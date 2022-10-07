Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Save money on groceries by buying bulk sale items, freezing food: Stew Leonard’s CEO

Consumers are 'tightening their belts' after grocery prices rose 13.5% in August

Stew Leonard's CEO Stew Leonard Jr. says consumers are 'tightening their belts' at the grocery store amid decades-high inflation.

Save money amid inflation by buying bulk sale items, freezing food: Stew Leonard Jr.

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. says consumers are ‘tightening their belts’ at the grocery store amid decades-high inflation.

Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of grocery store chain Stew Leonard's, noted Friday that while customer levels are back to pre-pandemic normals, shoppers are "tightening their belts" amid decades-high inflation. On "Varney & Co.," Leonard gave tips on saving money while grocery shopping, including buying sale items in bulk and purchasing freezer-friendly foods.

U.S. FACING BUTTER SHORTAGE AHEAD OF HOLIDAYS

STEW LEONARD JR.: They're tightening their belts right now, and we're noticing that in-store. People are buying what they need and not what they want. And we're noticing when we put things on sale at the store -- there was just a great article in The Wall Street Journal about how most chains are not putting as much on sale every week -- we're still putting a lot on sale.

Grocery shopping during inflation

To save money while grocery shopping, Stew Leonard's CEO Stew Leonard Jr. recommended buying sale items in bulk and purchasing freezer-friendly foods on "Varney & Co." Friday, October 7, 2022. (Getty Images)

What we're noticing, customers are buying more when we put things on sale right now. And I think we hear a lot of them wanting [to know], how do I freeze it? So they're buying stuff on sale and freezing is one way to save some money today, when you go to the food store.

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. discusses the grocery items that have dropped, and increased, the most in market price. video

Consumers can ‘navigate your way’ through inflation: Stew Leonard Jr.

Stew Leonard’s CEO Stew Leonard Jr. discusses the grocery items that have dropped, and increased, the most in market price.