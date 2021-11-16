Expand / Collapse search
Retail sales accelerate as supply chain crisis causes earlier start to holiday-shopping season

Retail sales rose 1.7% in October

Consumer spending accelerated in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier than usual due to the supply chain bottlenecks. 

Retail sales, a measure of spending at restaurants, stores and online, rose 1.7% last month, according to the Commerce Department. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a 1.4% increase. The reading was 16.3% above year-ago levels. 

September’s reading was revised up by 0.1 percentage points to 0.8%.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 